Entertainment News Roundup: In 'Wildcat', Amazon fauna helps heal emotional wounds of war; Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81 As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday at the age of 81, was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebelliousness that remained the hallmark of an unapologetically political designer who became one of British fashion's biggest names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 10:27 IST
Vivienne Westwood Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81

As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday at the age of 81, was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebelliousness that remained the hallmark of an unapologetically political designer who became one of British fashion's biggest names. "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion house said on Twitter.

In 'Wildcat', Amazon fauna helps heal emotional wounds of war

Harry Turner, a former British soldier who deployed to Afghanistan at the age of 18, was struggling with PTSD and depression when he decided to try something completely new in the Peruvian Amazon. Far from home and civilization, Turner found the joy of taking care of an ocelot kitten who would later be re-introduced to the wild through conservation group Hoja Nueva started by his girlfriend Samantha Zwicker.

Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours

Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list. Four members of the England women's soccer team received honours, with captain Leah Williamson awarded an OBE, while the tournament's golden boot winner Beth Mead, defender Lucy Bronze and all-time top scorer Ellen White received MBEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

