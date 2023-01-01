Ranbir Kapoor sports fierce look in 'Animal' poster

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's ''Animal'' released the Bollywood star's first look from the much-anticipated crime drama on New Year's Eve.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his directorial debut in Bollywood with 2019 blockbuster ''Kabir Singh'', a remake of his 2017 Telugu hit ''Arjun Reddy''.

''Animal'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

The makers unveiled the first look of Kapoor on their official social media handles at midnight. The actor is seen in a rugged avatar, holding an axe and lighting a cigarette.

''We are happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir's look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we're confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve,'' the producers said in a joint statement.

''Animal'' also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to be released countrywide in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

