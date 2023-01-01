Rumer Willis celebrates six years of sobriety

Left Menu

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Rumer Willis celebrated six years of abstinence from alcohol on New Years Eve.The 34-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with singer Derek Richard Thomas, shared the update in a note on Instagram.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:35 IST
Rumer Willis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'' actor Rumer Willis celebrated six years of abstinence from alcohol on New Year's Eve.

The 34-year-old actor, who is expecting her first child with singer Derek Richard Thomas, shared the update in a note on Instagram.

''Sending love to Baby Rue today... Celebrating 6 years Sober... Woohoo (sic)'' she wrote alongside her childhood picture.

Rumer, the eldest daughter of former Hollywood power couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, said she is looking forward to motherhood in the new year.

''Also still can't believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now. ''I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I'm so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama (sic)'' she added. Rumer and Derek announced their pregnancy on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

