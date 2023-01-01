Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' to stream on Prime Video

Left Menu

Horror comedy Phone Bhoot, fronted by Katrina Kaif, will start streaming on Prime Video from Monday.Also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, the film released in theatres on November 4.Prime Video on Sunday posted the date announcement on its official Twitter page.Look whos here to wish you a happy spooky new year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 13:34 IST
Horror comedy ''Phone Bhoot'', fronted by Katrina Kaif, will start streaming on Prime Video from Monday.

Also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan, the film released in theatres on November 4.

Prime Video on Sunday posted the date announcement on its official Twitter page.

''Look who's here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year. #PhoneBhootOnPrime, Jan 2,'' the streamer said in the tweet.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh of ''Mirzapur'' fame, ''Phone Bhoot'' stars Kaif as a ghost with Chaturvedi and Ishaan playing ghostbusters. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

