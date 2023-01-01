Left Menu

Huge turnout from far and near arrives to welcome new year

Union Territory of Puducherry saw a large turnout of tourists from neighbouring States to welcome New Year. Screaming Happy New Year, people on 2-wheelers went about town greeting everyone. Puducherry has been a most favourite place for tourists to celebrate the New Year.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 16:22 IST
Union Territory of Puducherry saw a large turnout of tourists from neighbouring States to welcome New Year. Screaming 'Happy New Year,' people on 2-wheelers went about town greeting everyone. Puducherry has been a most favourite place for tourists to celebrate the New Year. Temples witnessed arrangements for special 'poojas' and 'abishegams' from early morning. People made a beeline to places of worship the illumination of which added glitter to the celebration. Entertainment programmes. Events were held in hotels and lodges. Police here mounted vigil to ensure law and order by putting up barricades on arterial roads and regulated traffic. Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Ministers, Assembly Speaker R Selvam and leaders of political parties greeted the people on the occasion.

