West Bengal ushers in new year with feasts, picnics

Celebrations to usher in a restrictions-free New Year's Day seemed to have no bounds in West Bengal as people of all ages sought to make the most of the day -- from going to picnics to crowding cinema halls and restaurants.

Restaurants in Kolkata and the nearby towns saw long queues outside, while many swarmed Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial Hall, Eco Park and Nicco Park with home-cooked food for a picnic of sorts.

Those who chose to enjoy a leisurely holiday stayed at home with a sumptuous spread for lunch, while at many places, local clubs and cultural organisations arranged for a feast.

Celebrations to mark the first day of 2023 seemed to be boundless with no pandemic-related restrictions, though advisories were issued to avert the spread of the coronavirus.

Thousands of people gathered at the Kashipur Udyanbati in north Kolkata for the annual 'Kalpataru Utsav'. It is believed that on this day in 1886, Ramakrishna Paramahansa was blessed with the inner vision ('Chaitanya') at this house. It is also believed that he had become 'Kalpataru', the mythical wish-fulfilling tree, on the same day.

A large number of people also visited the Kalighat temple and Dakshineswar temple.

Popular tourist destinations from the north to the south in the state were choc-a-bloc with travellers making the most of the winter holidays in schools and colleges by heading to the hill stations of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, forests and tea gardens in Dooars and the seaside resort towns of Digha, Shankarpur and Mandarmoni.

