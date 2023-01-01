Mumbai: Woman claims gold, diamond jewellery stolen while returning from party; FIR registered

A 66-year-old woman has registered a case stating her gold and diamond jewellery was stolen during a birthday party in Malad area of Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

The party, which was attended by members of her social group, was held recently in a hotel on Link Road, he said.

''As per the complainant, she felt uneasy during the party and was dropped to her home by two women. It was her husband who realised the gold and diamond jewellery she was wearing when she left for the party were missing,'' he said.

''A theft case has been registered and CCTV footage of her residential society, route and party venue are being checked,'' the Bangur Nagar police station official said.

The woman's son and daughter-in-law are film actors, sources said.

