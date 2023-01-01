Chanchal Chowdhury fantastic actor, will fit in Mrinal Sen's role: Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji

Left Menu

National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji lauded renowned Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury as a fantastic actor and said he will fit in the role of legendary Indian filmmaker Mrinal Sen.Mukherji has recently announced that Chowdhury will essay the role of Sen in Padatik, an upcoming biopic on the auteur directed by him.I have been nourishing the dream of capturing the life and works of Mrinal da.

National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji lauded renowned Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury as a ''fantastic actor'' and said he will fit in the role of legendary Indian filmmaker Mrinal Sen.

Mukherji has recently announced that Chowdhury will essay the role of Sen in 'Padatik', an upcoming biopic on the auteur directed by him.

''I have been nourishing the dream of capturing the life and works of Mrinal da. I am a lover of his craft of filmmaking since my youth,'' Mukherji told PTI.

''Chanchal Chowdhury is a fantastic actor. I think he fits in the role of Sen,'' he added.

Mukherji had made the announcement of casting Chowdhury, known for his stellar performance in movies such as 'Aynabaji', 'Monpura', 'Television' and 'Moner Manush', on the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of Sen on December 30.

Chowdhury, who is a two-time Bangladesh national award winner, also has a massive fan base in West Bengal.

Mukherji, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as 'Baishe Shrabon', 'Hemlock Society' and 'Vinci Da', had earlier announced that he would direct a biopic on Sen on the occasion of his birth centenary, which falls in 2023.

Sen, whose Calcutta trilogy -- Interview (1971), Calcutta 71 (1972) and Padatik (1973), apart from 'Khandhar', 'Ekdin Pratidin', 'Kharij' and 'Akaler Sandhane' were among some of his most discussed movies, died at his residence in Bhowanipore area of south Kolkata on December 30, 2018 at the age of 95. Other Bengali filmmakers are also directing movies on Sen on the occasion.

Critically acclaimed director Kaushik Ganguly is making a feature film, named 'Palan' where he is placing the characters of 'Kharij' 40 years ahead in current times. Many actors in the movie are playing the same roles but they are 40 years old, Sen's son Kunal had said recently.

''Another filmmaker, Anjan Dutt, is making a feature film on his interactions with my father as he started working with my father during the making of 'Chalchitra'. We are all eagerly waiting for these films,'' he added.

