Entertainment News Roundup: Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74; Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours and more

Pointer was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home when she died, publicist Roger Neal said. Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list.

Entertainment News Roundup: Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74; Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours and more
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74

Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fire," died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said. Pointer was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home when she died, publicist Roger Neal said.

Queen guitarist May, soccer Lionesses named in king's New Year honours

Britain recognised Queen guitarist Brian May, several English "Lionesses" who won the European women's soccer championship and diplomats involved in the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in King Charles' first New Year's honours list. Four members of the England women's soccer team received honours, with captain Leah Williamson awarded an OBE, while the tournament's golden boot winner Beth Mead, defender Lucy Bronze and all-time top scorer Ellen White received MBEs.

