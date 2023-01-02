Left Menu

SRK to Fardeen Khan: Actors who are returning to silver screen in 2023 after hiatus

This year Bollywood will witness silver screen comeback of several stars. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Fardeen Khan, a slew of actors are gearing up to return to woo you all with their acting after a long break.

SRK to Fardeen Khan: Actors who are returning to silver screen in 2023 after hiatus
The wait is finally over! This year Bollywood will witness the silver screen comeback of several stars. From superstar Shah Rukh Khan to Fardeen Khan, a slew of actors are gearing up to return to woo you all with their acting after a long break. Let's look at the actors whose comebacks you should not miss in 2023.

1. Shah Rukh Khan Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018, is all set to return to silver screen after four year with 'Pathaan'. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will see SRK in an action-packed avatar alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will be out in theatres on January 25. Apart from 'Pathaan', he also has two other big releases -- 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

2. Fardeen Khan After almost 11 years, actor Fardeen Khan will put a full stop to his hiatus from the silver screen with 'Visfot', which is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012), which was the Venezuelan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at 85th Academy Awards. It is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen.

3. Anushka Sharma It's a special year for Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma's fans as the actress will make a powerful comeback to films after 4 years. Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, will be seen headling Netflix project 'Chakda Xpress'.'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film also marks Anushka's comeback to films after giving birth to Vamika.

4. Helen Veteran actor Helen has been away from the silver screen ever since she was spotted in Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine. 2023 is going to be different as you all can see her making her comeback with Abinay Deo's 'Brown', which stars Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The series is based on Abheek Barua's book called City of Death. (ANI)

