Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakuntalam' books February 17 release

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 11:20 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Shaakuntalam' books February 17 release
  • Country:
  • India

''Shaakuntalam'', the multilingual mythological drama headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in theatres on February 17 worldwide.

The Telugu film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, but the release was delayed so that the audience was able to experience the love story in the 3D format.

Samantha took to her official Twitter page on Monday to announce the new release date of ''Shaakuntalam''.

''Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D,'' she wrote in the tweet.

Based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play ''Abhijnana Shakuntalam'', the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (''Rudhramadevi'').

Billed as a whimsical tale, ''Shaakuntalam'' revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by ''Yashoda'' star Samantha and Dev Mohan of ''Sufiyum Sujatayum'' fame, respectively.

The movie is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta also round out the cast of the movie.

''Shaakuntalam'' will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023