Left Menu

Marvel star Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plow accident

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized and is in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2023 12:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 12:15 IST
Marvel star Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable condition' after snow plow accident
Jeremy Renner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been hospitalized and is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Saturday. "We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a representative for the Hawkeye star told The Hollywood Reporter.

"His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care." a representative confirmed Variety. As quoted in a report by Variety, although the exact location of the accident cannot be identified, the Reno Gazette-Journal reports that Renner has had a residence in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years. The newspaper reported that a storm Near New Year's Eve brought significant snowfall to that region of northern Nevada. The region saw a winter storm hit on New Year's Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon's counties losing power as of this morning, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

As per a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is the star of the returning Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker', and the following year, for The Town, he received a Supporting Actor nomination.

The second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023