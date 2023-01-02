Left Menu

'Pushpa: The Rise' raises 10 million Rubles at Russia box office

Updated: 02-01-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 15:14 IST
'Pushpa: The Rise' raises 10 million Rubles at Russia box office
Allu Arjun-starrer ''Pushpa: The Rise'' has collected over 10 million Rubles at the box office in Russia, the makers said on Monday.

The Telugu blockbuster released in Russian language in 774 screens across the country on December 8, said Mythri Movie Makers on its official Twitter page.

''#PushpaTheRise is a RAGE in Russia. 25 days and counting of successful run in 774 screens with a collection of over 10M Rubles,'' the production banner said in the tweet.

Ten million Rubles amount to approximately Rs 13 crore. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, ''Pushpa: The Rise'' depicts the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. It released in India in association with Muttamsetty Media on December 17, 2021 and went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year earning over Rs 350 crore.

The film also opened the fifth edition of the Indian Film Festival in Russia on December 1. Arjun, Rashmika, director Sukumar Bandreddi, producer Ravi Sankar and music composer DSP had attended the gala in Russia.

A sequel, titled ''Pushpa: The Rule'', is under production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

