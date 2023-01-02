Senior photojournalist passes away

K V Srinivasan, a senior photographer of a national English daily passed away here on Monday, following a heart attack. He was 56.

The photojournalist is survived by his wife and two sons.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Information Minister M P Saminathan expressed grief over Srinivasan's death and conveyed their condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Stalin, in a statement said, he has ordered release of Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased from a State fund for the welfare of families of journalists. Various associations of journalists have condoled his death. A senior photographer with 'The Hindu', Srinivasan suffered a heart attack and fainted while covering the 'Vaikunta Ekadasi' festival at the Sri Parthasarathy Perumal temple here, early on Monday and he died while being rushed to a hospital, Tamil Nadu Press Photographers Association (TNPPA) and Madras Reporters Guild said.

On its Twitter handle, Raj Bhavan said: ''Governor Ravi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of K.V. Srinivasan, the senior Photojournalist of The Hindu. His remarkable contributions to journalism and social welfare will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace in the heavenly abode.'' The Guild said Srinivasan joined The Hindu in 2002. He was actively involved in social welfare activities and volunteered at the Sri Parthasarathy temple. He has worked with publications including the Financial Express and the Indian Express.

