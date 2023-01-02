Left Menu

Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'

Anupam Kher is officially a part of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotris next directorial The Vaccine War and has commenced shooting for the film, the veteran actor announced on Monday.The film marks the fourth collaboration between Agnihotri and Kher after movies such as Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.Kher took to Twitter to share the news and posted a photo from the sets of the upcoming movie.Announcing my 534th film TheVaccineWar directed by vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational

Anupam Kher starts shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War'
Anupam Kher is officially a part of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial ''The Vaccine War'' and has commenced shooting for the film, the veteran actor announced on Monday.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Agnihotri and Kher after movies such as ''Buddha in a Traffic Jam'', ''The Tashkent Files'' and ''The Kashmir Files''.

Kher took to Twitter to share the news and posted a photo from the sets of the upcoming movie.

''Announcing my 534th film! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!'' the 67-year-old actor posted.

Agnihotri, who attained commercial success with last year's film "The Kashmir Files", had announced ''The Vaccine War'' in November 2022 and also unveiled the official poster of the film.

The movie is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese.

The feature project will be produced by Agnihotri's actor-wife Pallavi Joshi's I Am Buddha Productions and Abhishek Agarwal via his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

