Left Menu

Sequel of ‘The Big Bull’ in the works: producer Anand Pandit

The 2021 film is directed by Kookie Gulati.Asked if the sequel will once again be led by Abhishek, the producer said the casting would depend on the script.I would prefer to work with Abhishek Bachchan, he is a great actor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 16:52 IST
Sequel of ‘The Big Bull’ in the works: producer Anand Pandit
  • Country:
  • India

Work is underway on the next installment of the financial thriller “The Big Bull”, says producer Anand Pandit.

The filmmaker also teased that there are plans to develop the fourth chapter in the ''Sarkar'' films franchise.

“We are working on ‘The Big Bull 2’. We are in the process of buying rights to a book. We can’t divulge much about the (next) scam. We are thinking of ‘The Big Bull 2’ in our own way,” Pandit, known for films like “Baazaar”, “Section 375”, and “Chehre”, told PTI.

''The Big Bull'', which was released on Disney+ Hotstar, is a fictional tale of a notorious stockbroker named Hemant Shah, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The 2021 film is directed by Kookie Gulati.

Asked if the sequel will once again be led by Abhishek, the producer said the casting would depend on the script.

''I would prefer to work with Abhishek Bachchan, he is a great actor. But we will decide the cast depending on the script,” he added.

Pandit, who had backed Ram Gopal Varma’s 2017 movie “Sarkar 3”, said they hope to take the critically-acclaimed franchise forward. The film series revolves around megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Subhash Nagre, a powerful politician.

“We are seriously thinking and working on two-three franchise projects. We are hopeful we can make something like ‘Sarkar 4’,” the producer said.

Set in Mumbai, the first and second parts released as “Sarkar” (2005) and “Sarkar Raj” (2008) were huge hits, while the third one “Sarkar 3” received mixed response.

Pandit’s upcoming slate also includes a remake of Vishal Bhardwaj's acclaimed crime drama “Omkara”, a sequel of romantic comedy “Desi Boyz”, and Randeep Hooda’s “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar”, a biopic of V D Savarkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023