Tunisha death: Accused Sheezan Khan moves bail plea, claims innocence; hearing on Jan 7

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-01-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 17:38 IST
Tunisha death: Accused Sheezan Khan moves bail plea, claims innocence; hearing on Jan 7
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan. (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Monday moved a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district for bail, his lawyer said.

The hearing on the actor's bail plea filed in the sessions court in Vasai town will take place on January 7, Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai said.

Rai said Khan, in his plea, has prayed to the court that he be granted bail as he was innocent and had been arrested in the case just on the basis of suspicion.

Sharma (21), who acted in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24. The late actor was in a relationship with Khan, but broke up recently.

Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail under judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

