Anil Kapoor prays for 'speedy recovery' of Jeremy Renner, shares pic

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor recently extended his wishes and prayers to Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who met with a weather-related accident on Saturday. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Mr India' star shared an image with the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor. The duo was seen hugging each other in the snap.

"Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner," the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor wrote. Renner had been hospitalised and is in critical but stable condition after sustaining injuries in a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Saturday.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a representative for the Hawkeye star told US-based entertainment portal, The Hollywood Reporter. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," a representative of the actor confirmed Variety.

As quoted in a report by Variety, although the exact location of the accident hasn't yet been ascertained, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Renner has had a residence in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years. The newspaper reported that a storm on New Year's Eve brought significant snowfall to that region of northern Nevada. The region saw a winter storm on New Year's Eve resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon's counties losing power, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

According to a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the two-time Oscar nominee is the star of the returning Paramount+ series 'The Mayor of Kingstown' and Marvel's 'Hawkeye' series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker', and the following year, he received a Supporting Actor nomination for 'The Town'.

The second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)