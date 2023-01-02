Anil Kapoor prays for 'speedy recovery' of Jeremy Renner, shares pic
Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Mr India' star shared an image with the 'Hawkeye' actor. The duo was seen hugging each other in the snap.
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor recently extended his wishes and prayers to Marvel star Jeremy Renner, who met with a weather-related accident on Saturday. Taking to his Instagram stories, the 'Mr India' star shared an image with the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor. The duo was seen hugging each other in the snap.
"Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner," the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor wrote. Renner had been hospitalised and is in critical but stable condition after sustaining injuries in a weather-related accident while plowing snow on Saturday.
"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," a representative for the Hawkeye star told US-based entertainment portal, The Hollywood Reporter. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care," a representative of the actor confirmed Variety.
As quoted in a report by Variety, although the exact location of the accident hasn't yet been ascertained, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Renner has had a residence in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years. The newspaper reported that a storm on New Year's Eve brought significant snowfall to that region of northern Nevada. The region saw a winter storm on New Year's Eve resulted in 35,000 homes across Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey and Lyon's counties losing power, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
According to a report by Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the two-time Oscar nominee is the star of the returning Paramount+ series 'The Mayor of Kingstown' and Marvel's 'Hawkeye' series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films. Renner received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker', and the following year, he received a Supporting Actor nomination for 'The Town'.
The second season of 'Mayor of Kingstown' premieres on January 15 on Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama. (ANI)
