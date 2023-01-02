Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 18:39 IST
Sultanpuri accident: Woman’s postmortem begins
The body of a woman who died after her scooter was hit by a car and dragged several kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on New Year day has been shifted to a medical college here and its postmortem has begun, police sources said on Monday.

The autopsy is being carried out at the premises of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) under the supervision of a medical board, they said.

Earlier in the day, police had said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for postmortem. They said the victim's leg had got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

Her body has been shifted to the premises of the MAMC and the postmortem has begun, the police sources said.

Protests erupted in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Monday, a day after the woman was hit by the car and dragged for 10-12 kilometres, with locals accusing the police of trying to cover up a rape case by treating it as a road accident.

According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the incident the ''rarest of rare crime'' and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind it, while Lt Governor V K Saxena said his head hung in shame over the ''inhuman'' crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

