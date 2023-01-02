Assam govt acquires Matiabag Hawa Mahal to preserve it as a heritage site

The Assam government on Monday acquired the historic Matiabag Hawa Mahal of the Gauripur royal family in Dhubri district to preserve it as a heritage site by paying an amount of Rs 15.20 crore to the family members.

The royal property was handed over to the state's department of cultural affairs for its restoration and preservation as a museum in the memory of Goalparia folk singer Pratima Pandey Barua.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the renovation of the Hawa Mahal which is scheduled to be completed by January one, 2024.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said converting Hawa Mahal into a heritage monument and a museum will be an appropriate tribute towards the ''empress of Goalparia lok sangeet'' for her extraordinary contribution to the field of art and music.

''The lack of scientific approach in preserving Hawa Mahal and items associated with it were leading to its gradual decay and destruction but today's formal handing over of ownership would ensure the structure of great historical significance receives its due care and attention from now onwards'', he said.

Sarma expressed his gratitude towards the family members of the singer for their generosity, as parting with ancestral property is not an easy decision.

Referring to Hawa Mahal as the place from where Goalparia folk music spread far and wide across the country, the chief minister said the state government will ensure the sentiments of the people of Gauripur would be taken care of, while developing the premises.

''Despite being born in a royal family, the legendary singer preferred to live like a commoner and her music was a reflection of her simplicity and extraordinary personality, particularly her observations of the relationship between mahouts and elephants'', Sarma said.

The chief minister appealed to the residents of Dhubri district to rise above religious and ethnic compartments and unite under one umbrella for preservation of the area's rich and varied indigenous beliefs.

The Hawa Mahal property, along with many rare photographs, oil paintings and old weapons, was acquired by the state government and it paid a cheque of Rs 15,20,82,000 to the family members.

The state cabinet had taken a decision on Oct 7, 2022 to preserve the cultural contribution of the singer and to preserve her birthplace as a heritage centre.

A list of both movable and immovable properties have been prepared by the late singer's brother Prabir Coomar Barua and handed over to the state government.

The palace was built in 1914 by Prabhat Chandra Barua of the Gauripur royal family on a small hill-top called Matiabagh on the banks of the Gadadhar river.

Construction of the palace began in 1904 during World War I and it took 10 years to be completed.

The Hawa Mahal was built at a cost of Rs 3,40,000.The palace features elements of Hindu, Mughal and British architecture.

Hawa Mahal was used mainly as a royal guest house and as a summer residence by the family.

It was a long-standing demand of both the members of the royal family and the local people of the district to preserve the house which was originally a part of the undivided Goalpara district but is now under Dhubri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)