Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, hospitalized after snow plow accident

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. It said Renner was the only involved party in the incident, which was being investigated.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:15 IST
Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in "critical but stable" condition in the hospital in Nevada, on Monday, the day after suffering a "traumatic injury" plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," publicist, Samantha Mast told the media on Sunday, adding the actor's family was with him and that he was receiving "excellent care."

Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve. The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects as well as in two "Mission: Impossible" films and "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later." He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in "The Hurt Locker" and received a supporting actor nomination for his work in "The Town" in 2011.

Local officials said the actor suffered a "traumatic injury" on Sunday morning and was transported to a local area hospital in a care flight. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. It said Renner was the only involved party in the incident, which was being investigated.

