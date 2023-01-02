Marvel actor Jeremy Renner in 'critical condition' after snow plow accident

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 19:32 IST
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in "critical but stable" condition after being injured in an accident while plowing snow, entertainment magazine Variety reported on Monday.

Oscar-nominated Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve. The actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects. In addition to being an Avenger, Renner has starred in two "Mission: Impossible" films, as well as "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later."

He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in "The Hurt Locker" and received a best supporting actor nomination for his work in "The Town" in 2011. (Writing by Scott Dill Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Bernadette Baum)

