Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, hospitalized after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in "critical but stable" condition in a hospital in Nevada, on Monday, a day after suffering a "traumatic injury" plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. "As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," his publicist, Samantha Mast, told the media on Sunday, adding the actor's family was with him and that he was receiving "excellent care."

The Oscar-nominated actor has starred in multiple Marvel projects as well as in two "Mission: Impossible" films and "Arrival," "American Hustle" and "28 Weeks Later." He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in "The Hurt Locker" and received a supporting actor nomination for his work in "The Town" in 2011. Renner, 51, has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. That area in northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve. The National Weather Service had a winter storm warning over the weekend in the area.

Last month, Renner shared updates on social media when the area received large amounts of snow. "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," Renner tweeted

in December, with the post showing a vehicle covered in snow. Over the weekend, officials warned those who had travel plans through the Sierra Nevada of icy roads and winter weather driving conditions.

Local officials said the actor suffered a "traumatic injury" on Sunday morning and was transported to a local area hospital in a care flight. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it "responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada" on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. It said Renner was the only involved party in the incident, which was being investigated.

