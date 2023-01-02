Left Menu

Assam Governor releases calendar on birds

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:09 IST
Assam Governor releases calendar on birds
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday released a calendar for the year 2023 titled 'You and I', comprising photographs of birds found in different parts of the state.

The concept, photographs and design of the calendar is by photographer and former bureaucrat Sanjib Gohain Boruah.

The calendar is a collection of photographs of 12 pairs of birds found in different parts of the state, according to a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Some rare birds found in the Raj Bhavan premises were also included in the calendar, the release added.

Boruah, a prominent photographer of the state, was the former Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor.

This is his second calendar with the first 'Brahmaputra-The Poetical Muse', depicting the varied moods of the mighty river in each month of the year, published last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023