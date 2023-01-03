Three undertrials of Yerawada jail in Pune die at govt hospital due to ailments: Police

Three undertrials lodged in the Yerawada Central Jail in Pune city in Maharashtra died due to various ailments for which they were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said on Monday. However, family members of the deceased trio contested the claim of the jail administration and the police and staged a protest outside the jail on Monday demanding an inquiry into their death.

A police official said the trio died at the Sassoon General Hospital on Saturday.

''One of the three undertrials was diagnosed with HIV, while another was suffering from liver cirrhosis, The third one had a heart-related ailment. All of them died during treatment on December 31. It was a natural death,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)