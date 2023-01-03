Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fire," died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said. Pointer was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home when she died, publicist Roger Neal said.

