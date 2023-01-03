Left Menu

Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media

The SUV had a La Nota Prensa De Sonora sign on it.The site reported the attacker shouted, Im going to kill you It also posted photos of the bullet-scarred vehicle.La Nota Prensa De Sonora reports mainly on local politics, as well as entertainment and other news.Last year, many of slain journalists were small town reporters running their own outlets on a shoestring.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 03-01-2023 04:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 04:48 IST
Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media

A journalist in northern Mexico escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family's vehicle in the border state of Sonora in the first reported attempt on a reporter's life in the country in the new year. Sunday's attack, on the first day of 2023, came after Mexico suffered its worst year of killings of journalists in three decades, with at least 15 slayings. The media site La Nota Prensa De Sonora said its director, Omar Castro, was attacked on a street in the city of Ciudad Obregon. Castro was travelling with his daughter and a nephew when bullets were fired at his sports utility vehicle. The SUV had a La Nota Prensa De Sonora sign on it.

The site reported the attacker shouted, “I'm going to kill you!” It also posted photos of the bullet-scarred vehicle.

La Nota Prensa De Sonora reports mainly on local politics, as well as entertainment and other news.

Last year, many of slain journalists were small town reporters running their own outlets on a shoestring. Others were freelancers, including for national publications, in big cities like Tijuana.

On December 15, two gunmen astride a motorcycle shot up prominent radio and television journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva's armoured vehicle near his Mexico City home. The journalist described the attack and posted photos of his vehicle to social media.

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023