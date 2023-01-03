Lamar Odom confesses to having "full-blown relationships" while being married to Khloe Kardashian

American media personality Khloe Kardashian's ex and former NBA star Lamar Odom recently opened up about his infidelity with her. According to People magazine, an American weekly magazine, in a sneak peek at 'TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians', he shared that there's a lot that the public still doesn't know about his serial cheating during the four-year relationship.

Odom admitted, "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know. The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy." He continued, "I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time." Odom then confessed "full-blown relationships" while traveling for the NBA, reported People magazine.

"I'm, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now. Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?" he added. After a month of dating, Odom and Kardashian wed in 2009. Though they separated in 2013, she didn't officially file for divorce for several years due to Odom's substance issues that ultimately led to a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. In 2016, their split was finalized, as per People magazine. (ANI)

