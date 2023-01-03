Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother "back," ahead of his memoir's release

Prince Harry, who is set to sit down for two tell-all interviews this upcoming weekend, in one of them, has stated that he wants his brother and father "back." According to Fox News, an American news outlet, the Duke of Sussex even alleged that stories were planted as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, attempted to step back from royal duties.

Both interviews will be aired on January 8, ahead of the release of his memoir, 'Spare', on January 10. He will be speaking with ITV's Tom Bradby as well as Anderson Cooper for his first U.S. interview on '60 Minutes'. In a promo clip for his ITV interview, Harry is seen saying, "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he added of King Charles and Prince William. The royal also said that "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," though it was not clear who he was referring to, reported Fox News. In a new one-minute segment shared by CBS News when Cooper asked Harry about his decision to go public as he stepped away from the royal family, he touched upon leaked stories by the palace.

"And every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leaking and planting of stories against me and my wife," said Harry. Previously, Harry made similar bombshell claims about the palace covering for other royal members in the couple's latest Netflix docuseries, 'Harry & Meghan', as per Fox News. (ANI)

