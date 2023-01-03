Left Menu

This is how Priyanka Chopra wished everyone Happy New Year

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is ready for 2023.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 08:32 IST
This is how Priyanka Chopra wished everyone Happy New Year
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is ready to experience what 2023 has in store for her. On the first Monday of 2023, Priyanka extended New Year greetings to all saying, "I am ready for you...(flexed biceps emoji) first Monday of 2023! Happy new year everyone."

2023 is going to be a special year for Priyanka as she will be seen in two important projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

Priyanka plays a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam Heughan). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Speaking of 'Citadel', it's a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. Richard Madden is also a part of the show.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

