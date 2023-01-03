Left Menu

Here's how Shilpa Shetty wished her father-in-law on birthday

Actor Shilpa Shetty dropped a sweet wish for her father-in-law on his birthday.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 11:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:52 IST
Shilpa Shetty with her father-in-law (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of her father-in-law's birthday, actor Shilpa Shetty dropped a sweet wish. "Happy birthday, Dad! Celebrating the most amazing father-in-law, today...Wishing you many more years of good health and happiness. Love you, Dad," she posted on Instagram.

Alongside the heartfelt note, she uploaded a video featuring moments spent with her father-in-law. The video has pictures of Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra feeding cake to him. In the video, we can also see Shilpa's father-in-law spending time with her daughter Samisha.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The show aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

