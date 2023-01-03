Left Menu

Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G's account for violating rules

Microblogging site Twitter has suspended Kantara actor Kishore Kumar Gs account for flouting its rules.Kishore, also known for web series She and The Family Man season one, was active on the platform from the handle actorkishore.Account suspended.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-01-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:05 IST
Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G's account for violating rules
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Microblogging site Twitter has suspended ''Kantara'' actor Kishore Kumar G's account for flouting its rules.

Kishore, also known for web series ''She'' and ''The Family Man'' season one, was active on the platform from the handle '@actorkishore'.

''Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,'' is the message displayed if a user were to search for the actor's handle. It is not clear when exactly the account was suspended. Kishore, who played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film ''Kantara'', is known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media. The 48-year-old actor is also active on Instagram and Facebook. He has more than 43,000 followers on the former and over 66,000 on the latter. Both accounts are unverified. In one Instagram post, he termed December 30 ''Black Day'' for free press and Indian democracy after the Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV. In another post on the platform on January 1, he talked about a purported video of a man ''who insulted God Kantara'' and dies a ''bloody death''. Commenting on the video, Kishore wrote: ''Whether it is God or Demon, why don't we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don't, it doesn't. ''But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements.

Let faith be an individual choice.'' Set in rural Karnataka, ''Kantara'' explores the possibility of coexistence of faith and rationality, the conflict between nature and development and other themes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023