Eastern region news highlights

Following are the major stories from the eastern region at 5 pm.

CAL4 OD-RUSSIAN-DEATH Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in fortnight Paradip (Odisha): Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight, police said.

CAL11 AR-LD RAJNATH India has every capability to thwart challenges along border: Rajnath Boleng (Arunachal Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that India has every capability to thwart challenges along the border to protect the country’s territory.

CAL15 BH-LD NADDA 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar: Nadda Patna: BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday alleged that 'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in the state around five months ago.

CAL10 WB-SINGER-LD DEATH Noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen dies in Kolkata Kolkata: Eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Sumitra Sen died at her residence here on Tuesday morning, family members said.

