Trailer of animal lover vigilante film 'Lakadbaggha' out now

Makers of the Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Milind Soman-starrer action-thriller 'Lakadbaggha' unveiled the trailer on Tuesday. 'Lakadbaggha' packs a punch with raw hand-to-hand combat action and martial arts but with a purpose. The central character of the film, Arjun is an unlikely hero, who learns from his father since his childhood to fight for those who don't have a voice - the animals. And especially indie dogs.

The film has an international crew (French DOP Jean Marc Selva, Belgian Composer Simon Fransquet & Action by the Ong-Bak team of Ketcha Khamphakdee) and also marks the big screen debut of TV and OTT star Ridhi Dogra as the female lead. The story narrative revolves around a vigilante in Kolkata who is searching for his missing indie dog 'Shonku' and in the process unearths the illegal animal trade industry at Kolkata port. A war ensues between the animal trade kingpin and the animal lover vigilante.

This film brings action form 'Krav-Maga' (Israeli Martial Arts Form) in a raw manner to India and Anshuman trained with Tsahi Shemesh (Trainer of Avengers fame) in New York before starting shoot for the film. Victor Mukherjee has helmed 'Lakadbaggha', the film also stars Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja.

Anshuman Jha, who is the lead in the film said, "Arjun Bakshi is a dog's best friend. And I am grateful to have had the opportunity to train in Krav-Maga & bring his ordinary yet extraordinary character to life. Being ordinary is a superpower." Ridhi Dogra who makes her film debut with Lakadbaggha added " "Lakadbaggha is truly a special film - it has action, thrill but also a soul. It is obviously special for me since it's my big screen debut as Akshara. And I can't wait for the world to watch it on January 13th 2023."

The film is produced by First Ray Films, whose last release - the LGBTQ+ themed film 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele' was a huge success on Disney+Hotstar - and with 'Lakadbaggha' they have another topical film in their slate. The film is all set to release theatrically on January 13, 2023. (ANI)

