Left Menu

Muzaffar Ali to exhibit non-cinema artistic works at upcoming show

All my hazy graduation knowledge of geology, botany and chemistry creates subtle cerebral bridges of visual grammar. Today, they reflect my childlike ignorance and inquisitiveness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 17:53 IST
Muzaffar Ali to exhibit non-cinema artistic works at upcoming show
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Muzaffar Ali will showcase his lesser-known artistic side outside of cinema at an upcoming exhibition, featuring the director's paintings, collages, sketches and designed objects.

The 'Muzaffar Ali' exhibition at Bikaner House here from January 11 will shed light on a variety of media that have kept the director and fashion designer busy beyond the world of movies.

Curated by scholar-author Uma Nair, the pioneering show by Masha Art will feature a comprehensive body of Ali's works in the past four decades.

The show will also feature some large-scale paintings that Ali conceived and completed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

''My relationship with sketch-pen and brush, crayon and acrylic and oil is both organic and scientific. All my hazy graduation knowledge of geology, botany and chemistry creates subtle cerebral bridges of visual grammar. Today, they reflect my childlike ignorance and inquisitiveness. Yet they stand out in my art as I celebrate the itch in my hands to draw,'' the 78-year-old said.

Ali, who debuted as a painter in 1970 in the erstwhile Bombay, is better known for having directed award-winning critically acclaimed films like ''Gaman'' (1978), ''Umrao Jaan'' (1981), and ''Anjuman'' (1986).

Nair, who spent a year curating the show, said that Ali's works essay his ''pronounced love for the earth and the spirit of man as a gentle soul''.

Besides a series on the Sufi mystic Rumi, the show will also feature collages and paintings that include landscapes and horses.

The show will conclude on January 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023