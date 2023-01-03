Left Menu

Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74 and more
Ken Block Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Pro rally driver Ken Block, who later became an internet sensation with his daring stunts behind the wheel, died aged 55 after a snowmobile accident, his team Hoonigan Racing said on Monday. "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today," Hoonigan said in a statement on Instagram.

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74

Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fire," died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said. Pointer was surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home when she died, publicist Roger Neal said.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

