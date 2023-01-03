Left Menu

"It's been great experience playing Mili," Janhvi Kapoor expresses gratitude

Janhvi Kapoor expressed gratitude for the love she received from the audience for her performance in 'Mili'.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor expressed gratitude for the love she received from the audience for her performance in 'Mili'. 'Mili' was recently released nationwide on the OTT platform and the drama had the audience's attention hooked.

Janhvi said, "I'm so grateful for all the love that the audience is showing to Mili. It's been a great experience playing Mili and I couldn't have asked for anything more." 'Mili' marked Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. 'Mili' touted to be a survivor-thriller film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios.

Speaking about the work front, Janhvi will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. 'Bawaal' marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi. She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

