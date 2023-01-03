Left Menu

Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver and president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said on Twitter that Block was "an inspiration for us all and a true gentleman of our sport." Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One world champion, said he was in shock.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:53 IST
Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

The world of motorsport paid tribute to American Ken Block, the professional rally driver whose daring stunts made him an internet sensation, after his death aged 55 in a snowmobile accident.

Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday. "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," it said.

The accident occurred in Utah's Wasatch County and the Sheriff's Office said that Block was riding on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him. "He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident," it said, adding that he was riding in a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

Having begun his rallying career in 2005, Block was named Rookie of the Year in the Rally America Championship. He competed in the World Rally Championship and won several rallycross medals at the X Games. The American co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which featured him driving on dangerous tracks and obstacle courses. The series racked up millions of views on YouTube.

He also featured on the BBC programme Top Gear, including a sequence drifting and performing tyre burnouts around London with actor Matt LeBlanc. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver and president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said on Twitter that Block was "an inspiration for us all and a true gentleman of our sport."

Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One world champion, said he was in shock. "Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man," he said on Twitter.

Nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb, currently competing on the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, posted a photograph with the words "RIP Legend".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023