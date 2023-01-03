Kanjhawala accident: The car never slowed down, kept dragging the woman, says eyewitness

''I can never forget what happened that night. We had a fight over riding the two-wheeler. I let her drive as she kept insisting. We nearly missed hitting a truck first but were struck by another vehicle a few metres away,'' recalled the friend of the woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here. Narrating the horrific incident, the eyewitness said after the impact, her friend Anjali Singh got stuck under the car and was dragged by the vehicle, with its occupants not once trying to slow down or save the woman. Anjali's friend said she did not inform anyone about the accident as she was scared and feared that she would be blamed for it.

Anjali was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday. Narrating the sequence of events that night, the eyewitness told PTI that she had a fight with Anjali over riding the two-wheeler outside the hotel where they met their friends and attended a New Year. Anjali, who was drunk, also threatened to jump from the moving two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive her scooter, her friend claimed. ''We left the hotel at around 1.45 am. She (Anjali) wanted to ride the scooty but I said no I will ride it. After we left and were on the move, Anjali said she would jump from the two-wheeler if she was not allowed to drive. It is my scooty and I will drive it she told me,'' the friend claimed. ''I gave her the scooty. After traversing some distance, we nearly hit a truck. Although I was sitting behind, I somehow managed to apply the brakes. We left that spot after that and moved ahead. But another car hit our scooter. Anjali got stuck under the vehicle while I fell on the other side of the road,'' she claimed.

I received minor injuries on the eyes but Anjali got stuck under the car, she said. ''The car did not stop. The vehicle went ahead and then reversed and then went forward again at high speed. No music was playing in the car,'' she claimed.

Nidhi claimed that the accused inside the car knew that the woman was stuck under their vehicle but despite that, they kept dragging her and never even stopped once to save her. Asked why she did not inform Anjali's mother or police, she said she was scared and feared that she would be blamed for it. ''I got scared. All blame would have come on me, so I kept quiet but the car occupants even didn't stop or tried to save her. I cannot forget what happened on that night..,'' she added.

