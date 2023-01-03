Left Menu

TN Guv inaugurates Octave 2023, says North East part of India's growth stories

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:35 IST
TN Guv inaugurates Octave 2023, says North East part of India's growth stories
  • Country:
  • India

The nation's perspective of the North East has changed with the passage of time and those states have now become part of the India's growth stories, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Tuesday.

The North East states are now part of the ''stories of rising India'' as they are bubbling with capabilities and aspirations towards developments and advancements on par with other regions of the country, he said while inaugurating the Octave 2023 - a festival being held under the aegis of the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, to showcase the indigenous art and culture of the North East India, here.

''Now, their regions are no more trouble area as narrated in the past due to misunderstanding about the finest of our people. Even the nation's perspective of the North East has changed now,'' the Governor said.

The North East people are most talented, innocent, emotional with full of energy and enthusiasm, the Governor, who is the Chairman of SZCC said and added the people of North East bound with culture, art and spirituality have been resourceful in contributing to nation’s development.

Ravi urged the participants of the festival to make use of the opportunity to visit Tamil Nadu and Chennai which is spiritual and artistic capital.

''Tamil Nadu is highly rich in culture and have been manifested with music, dance and fine arts,'' he said and called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to witness the festival and glimpse the North East through their music, culture, cuisines besides enjoy the performances of North East artistes.

''Those from Tamil Nadu should visit the North Eastern states, the beautiful land, and enjoy the flora and fauna with diversity,'' he urged.

Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are among the participating states in this festival being held under the aegis of the SZCC, Union Culture Ministry, at the Open Auditorium, Bharatia Vidyashram, Kilpauk Garden Road, from January 3-6.

Cultural programme will be staged on all days from 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm. Craft fair and food festival will be held from 5 pm to 9.30 pm.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture B Chandra Mohan, Principal Secretary to Governor Anandrao V Patil, director of SZCC K K Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai, N Ravi, and Director of BVB K N Ramaswamy, were among those who participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023