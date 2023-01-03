Left Menu

Man kills woman, attempts suicide in Rajasthan's Jaipur

A 24-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her maternal uncle who later tried to end his own life in Rajasthans Jaipur, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Vijay Meena, allegedly strangulated the woman to death with a wire, police said.

Updated: 03-01-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her maternal uncle who later tried to end his own life in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Malviya Nagar here, they said. The accused, Vijay Meena, allegedly strangulated the woman to death with a wire, police said. When the woman, identified as Chandni Meena, did not come out of her room in the morning despite several knocks, her parents looked through the window and spotted her lying on the bed, police said. They also saw Vijay attempting suicide following which they broke open the gate and caught him, police said.

The woman was declared brought dead by doctors while Vijay is undergoing treatment. Reasons behind the killing is not clear and the matter is being further investigated, police added.

