Prime Video sets 'Hunters' final season for Jan 13 release

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the second and final season of its popular series ''Hunters'' will premiere on January 13.

Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in the lead, the follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City, the streamer said in a press release.

The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The David Weil-created show premiered on the platform in February 2020 and was renewed for another run in August the same year. Pacino and Lerman return for the second season along with actors Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

''After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who's hiding in South America.

''Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for the Hunters,'' the official plotline for season two read.

''Hunters'' is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios. The series is created and executive produced by Weil, who also serves as showrunner.

Other executive producers include Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, David Ellender and Matt Loze.

In December 2022, the makers of ''Hunters'' had released an official six-episode companion podcast series, titled ''Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance''.

The second instalment of three episodes were released on Tuesday and features the extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)