Left Menu

Prime Video sets 'Hunters' final season for Jan 13 release

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:29 IST
Prime Video sets 'Hunters' final season for Jan 13 release
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the second and final season of its popular series ''Hunters'' will premiere on January 13.

Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in the lead, the follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City, the streamer said in a press release.

The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

The David Weil-created show premiered on the platform in February 2020 and was renewed for another run in August the same year. Pacino and Lerman return for the second season along with actors Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin.

''After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who's hiding in South America.

''Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for the Hunters,'' the official plotline for season two read.

''Hunters'' is produced by Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios. The series is created and executive produced by Weil, who also serves as showrunner.

Other executive producers include Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, David Ellender and Matt Loze.

In December 2022, the makers of ''Hunters'' had released an official six-episode companion podcast series, titled ''Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance''.

The second instalment of three episodes were released on Tuesday and features the extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023