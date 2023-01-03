Left Menu

UP: Woman dies after husband throws off her third-floor of building

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 03-01-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 22:33 IST
UP: Woman dies after husband throws off her third-floor of building
A 32-year-old woman died after she was allegedly thrown off the third-floor of a building by her husband following a dispute over some issue, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in the Kotwal area, they said.

Rajeev Kumar, a teacher in a private school, threw his wife down from the third-floor of the house. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead, Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

According to the eight-year-old daughter of the deceased, her father came to her mother's room and started quarreling with her over some issue. He then dragged her while holding her throat and threw her down the building, Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding the accused is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

