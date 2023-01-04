Entertainment News Roundup: Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

The world of motorsport paid tribute to American Ken Block, the professional rally driver whose daring stunts made him an internet sensation, after his death aged 55 in a snowmobile accident. Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

