Apollo 7 astronaut Cunningham dies at age 90 -NASA
Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2023 04:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 04:36 IST
Walter Cunningham, who flew into space as an astronaut aboard Apollo 7, died on Tuesday at age 90, NASA said.
"Walt Cunningham was a fighter pilot, physicist, and an entrepreneur – but, above all, he was an explorer,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement.
