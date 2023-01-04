Left Menu

Bad Bunny responds to online backlash after throwing fan's phone

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who went viral over the holidays for throwing a fan's phone, has responded to the online backlash that followed it.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:12 IST
Bad Bunny (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who went viral over the holidays for throwing a fan's phone, has responded to the online backlash that followed it. According to Variety, an American media company, he didn't apologize for the confrontation, which he called a "lack of respect" on the fan's part, and explained his reaction.

As per the outlet, the video, which was shot in the Dominican Republic, showed a swarm of followers encircling Bunny as he walks down a street, with one female fan, in particular, stepping in front of him with her phone's front-facing camera open. Bunny is shown taking the device and hurling it into the distance, at which point an off-camera onlooker exclaimed, "Wow! Really?" as someone in Bunny's entourage replies, "You have to respect his space," reported Variety.

In a tweet shared on Monday night by Bunny, "Anyone who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a damn phone in my face, I'll consider that what it is: a lack of respect and I'll treat that the same way." Fans and online comments appeared to be split, with equal supporters and critics. While some said he was correct to set boundaries, others believed he should have thought about his position and used words instead, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

