Ana de Armas, Quentin Tarantino among presenters for 2023 Golden Globes

The presenters for the 80th Golden Globes have been announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. According to Variety, an American media company, the line-up for the event includes nominees Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Niecy Nash as well as Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan.

Other nominees expected to appear at the ceremony include Austin Butler, 'The Fabelmans' team of Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner; and, most likely, Daniel Craig. The team behind animated film nominee 'Turning Red', including director Domee Shi, is expected, as is director Park Chan-wook.

The Globes seeks to re-establish itself as one of Hollywood's hottest awards ceremonies. For nearly the past two years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced backlash for lack of diversity among its membership and complaints of unethical business practices Brendan Fraser, who starred in 'The Whale', is the sole nominee who has declared publicly that he will not attend due to his prior interactions with the HFPA.

There will be other no-shows, but not necessarily because of issues with the organization, reported Variety. The HFPA also announced Monday that Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer and activist Chloe Flower will appear during the telecast and will release a new song, "Golden Hour," inspired by her participation.

As per Variety, the three-hour telecast, airing live on NBC and Peacock from the Beverly Hilton, will be hosted by Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael. (ANI)

