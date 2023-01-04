Left Menu

Mark Ruffalo wishes for Jeremy Renner's "speedy recovery" following snow plow accident

Mark Ruffalo has asked fans to send their thoughts and prayers to his friend Jeremy Renner, who recently suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries in a "weather-related" snowplow accident.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 08:14 IST
Mark Ruffalo (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has asked fans to send their thoughts and prayers to his friend Jeremy Renner, who recently suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries in a "weather-related" snowplow accident. According to Fox News, an American news outlet, taking to his Instagram Story, Ruffalo wrote, "Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery... Please send healing goodness his way."

Renner's representatives confirmed on January 1 regarding the 'Hawkeye' star's accident. A statement read, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno, reported Fox News. The Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff's Office said late Sunday that Renner had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

A source told People magazine on Monday that Renner's injuries were "extensive." The actor's rep shared that Renner is "receiving excellent care." As per Fox News, following the news, other stars also sent their well-wishes to Renner. Actor Josh Gad tweeted, "My God. Praying for @JeremyRenner and his family." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

