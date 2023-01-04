Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Look, I’m selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’; Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident and more

Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday. Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Look, I’m selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’; Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident and more
Tom Hanks Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Look, I'm selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in 'A Man Called Otto'

Hollywood nice guy Tom Hanks is breaking the mold by playing a grump in "A Man Called Otto." His character, Otto Anderson, is a 60-year-old man who plans to end his life following the death of his wife and forced retirement, but instead befriends his lively neighbors and begins viewing life through a positive lens.

Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

The world of motorsport paid tribute to American Ken Block, the professional rally driver whose daring stunts made him an internet sensation, after his death aged 55 in a snowmobile accident. Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. The actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed in Nevada, showing him looking bruised with oxygen tubes in his nose.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
3
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
4
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023