James Marsden calls 'Westworld' cancellation 'a disappointment'

Actor James Marsden has spoken about his ''disappointment'' over the cancellation of the acclaimed sci-fi series ''Westworld'' before they could properly end the story.

The ''Enchanted'' star, who played the role of Teddy on HBO's futuristic drama, told the Rolling Stone magazine in an interview that he was let down by the network's announcement in November that it had cancelled the series after four seasons.

''I'd be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended 'Westworld' wasn't a disappointment,'' said Marsden, who starred in the first two seasons of the show before returning for the fourth season in 2022.

Working on the series, which debuted in 2016, was a ''unique'' opportunity for the 49-year-old actor, he added.

''I'm never going to speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story we wanted to finish. I love this 'Westworld' family. It was one of those unique opportunities to be part of something where I also would be sitting at home ravenously waiting for the next episode as a fan.'' Marsden, best known for romantic dramas ''27 Dresses'' and ''Best of Me'', said he understood that the decision had to do with the ''financial success'' of the show.

''I totally understand it's an expensive show, and big shows have to have big audiences to merit the expense. I just wish it was about more than financial success. ''But who knows -- maybe there's some world where it can get completed somehow. Maybe that's just wishful thinking because I know we had plans to finish it the way we wanted to,'' he added.

Hailing from co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the series was set in Westworld, a fictional Wild-West themed amusement park filled with android ''hosts'', where high-paying guests could indulge their wildest fantasies without any fear.

The first two seasons of the show were a hit but the story saw a decline in popularity in the third and fourth seasons. Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Luke Hemsworth were also part of the ''Westworld'' cast.

